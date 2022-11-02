Olivier Delaunay, Barry Callebaut Group's chief operations officer, is leaving the company for personal reasons.

Delaunay, who served in this role since Sept. 1, 2019, will be succeeded by Jo Thys, current president Asia Pacific. Thys, a Belgian national, will assume the role, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Thys has been president Asia Pacific and member of the Barry Callebaut's executive committee since July 1, 2021. Under his leadership, the region accelerated its growth and expanded its operational footprint to Australia.

Thys has been with Barry Callebaut for 25 years. He started as a graduate trainee with the group in 1997 and held several positions in operations in region EMEA before moving to the U.S. in 2006 as vice president operations and supply chain for region Americas. He moved back to Europe in 2010, where in his role as vice president operations and supply chain global cocoa, he supported the integration of Delfi, the Cocoa Ingredients Division from Singapore-based Petra Foods, into the group in 2013. From 2017 to 2021, Thys served as vice president cocoa Africa, with additional responsibility for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey. He holds an electromechanical engineering degree from Group T University College of Leuven, Belgium.

"Olivier successfully accomplished what he set out to as COO, which is that our network of factories continues to offer our customers more cost effective solutions delivered in a reliable way," said Peter Boone, CEO, Barry Callebaut Group. "I wish Olivier all the best in his future steps. I am delighted to welcome Jo Thys as Barry Callebaut’s new COO. Jo is a home-grown talent. By leading for Barry Callebaut a number of strategic roles across three continents, Jo Thys combines a profound knowledge of operations and supply chains with deep business insights. Furthermore, Jo is a strong believer in the business case for sustainability, as well as gender and cultural diversity. Jo’s appointment will ensure a smooth handover and continued operational excellence."

Barry Callebaut will announce who will succeed Jo Thys as president Asia Pacific soon.