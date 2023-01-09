Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has relaunched its XLNY pizza nationwide beginning today, January 9. The item is an extra-large New York-Style pizza offered in three different recipes, including the XLNY Giant Pepperoni, the XLNY Giant Pepperoni & Ground Sausage, and the XLNY Three Cheese. The chain is offering the XLNY pizza for $9.99 in most markets.

In addition, customers can choose an XL Bundle deal for a limited time, through Sunday, February 26. The XL Bundle includes a choice of XLNY pizza, an order of the new Meatballs & Marinara, and any 2-Liter Pepsi product.

“We love and value our guests—what better way to show our appreciation than adding the New York-style XLNY pizza to our menu permanently,” says Tracey Ayres, vice president of brand an innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “The zesty flavors combined with a foldable NY-Style crust puts an exciting twist on pizza, and we can’t wait for our guests to try it.”

The XLNY pizzas and bundle are now available for pickup or delivery at all Papa Murphy’s locations nationwide.