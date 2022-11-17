Sweeteners Plus Inc. has renamed as ingredients PLUS to reflect growing from a regional provider of a core number of sweetening products to a national processor and distributor of liquid and dry ingredients for all sizes of food and beverage makers as well as non-food industries like pharmaceuticals. The new name—part of a rebranding campaign—mirrors the company’s expanding fulfilment capabilities and logistics for a nationwide line-up of customers.

“We’re a technology-driven, food-ingredients company and the name ‘ingredients PLUS’ represents how our technology, expertise, and elite logistics resources deliver ingredients to customers when and where they need them,” says Kyle Whitford, senior vice president of sales for ingredients PLUS. “Our new name mirrors our growth with the industry. And keeping our headquarters in Lakeville reflects our commitment to the Rochester area.”

According to Erin Johnson, vice president of organizational strategy and development for ingredients PLUS, the company’s new name also “signals a purposeful pivot for our business; we’re committed to our long-time customers and services, but we’re diversifying and broadening what we bring to market.”

Mastering ingredient logistics, in particular, has helped ingredients PLUS grow while winning kudos from customers. Candy makers, for example, need products like liquid sugar delivered at a specific temperature and consistency to integrate smoothly with their production lines. Ingredients PLUS creates and tests the special formulations customers demand and then stores and transports them exactly how and when a client requires them.

“With all the logistics and supply-chain challenges companies have faced during the last two years, it’s critical to have ingredients PLUS’s capabilities to ensure we’re delivering what our customers expect,” says Jeremy Rowley, purchasing manager for Rochester, N.Y.-based Pennant Ingredients Inc., an ingredients PLUS customer. “They’re strategic about how they’ve created processing facilities and a distribution network to meet our needs and eliminate variables that could upset production.”

As the diet and environmental concerns of consumers have changed, the traditional range of products offered by food and beverage makers has evolved, too. In response, ingredients PLUS has grown to supply ingredients including edible oils, organic sweeteners, non-GMO products, Fairtrade offerings, and environmentally friendly packaging.

“With our expanding product lines, logistics arm, and facilities, we’ve grown into the name ingredients PLUS, which encompasses all we can do for our customers,” adds Whitford.