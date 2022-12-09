Last month, Molly Bz introduced Plump 'Em Up lactation cookies.

The brand has collaborated with Season 9 winner of Food Networks Cupcake Wars, Kastle Kreations, to bring nursing moms a powerful lactation cookie that will get their milk flowing in four days or less by eating just one cookie a day.

Nursing moms tested and approved, Plump 'Em Up is loaded with oats, chocolate chips, peanut butter, and M&M's. Plump 'Em Up will last up to two weeks on the shelf and one year frozen. Individually wrapped, each package is a one-day supply. Available in 3-day/1-week/and 1-month supplies, the cookies are priced from $10.00 to $25.00, and shipped everywhere in the U.S. and Canada.

The cookies are available for purchase on mollybz.com.