Cybake has integrated its bakery software now integrates with REKKI, an ordering app for chefs and restaurants. With the integration, REKKI orders flow directly into Cybake, allowing bakeries to automatically factor REKKI orders into production planning. It enables bakeries to reject orders placed after product cut-off times.

Built in 2016, the REKKI app has become a tool for chefs looking to order bread and baked goods. Since expanding from the UK to worldwide, REKKI turned to Cybake, because many of the suppliers of the baked goods who signed up for the service in the past few years were using Cybake bakery software to manage their bakeries.

Jamie Munro, REKKI product manager, says, “The integration itself saves an enormous amount of time and money. The time is the obvious bit. It is the time it takes to process an order, so there’s that calculation. Then there is also the time it takes, and the money it takes, to recover from human errors when processing those orders. They are more common than the errors you have when you have an integration.”

Munro adds, “When you start to look at the numbers, this might save you one pound/dollar an order in costs, but the costs of mistakes made on order processing—second deliveries, having to credit a customer when something has been delivered wrong, when it is your mistake—far outweigh the order process cost. That’s the hidden benefit of it.”

Munro also emphasizes the benefits for the bakery, as well as the REKKI end-user: “The best thing for the supplier is to be able to digitize that process, that’s extremely useful.”

He also explains that suppliers can be resistant to automating the ordering process via integration as it may appear to threaten jobs in their teams. “But what you are doing is making those teams more efficient and giving them time to do more of the things they can be good at for the business,” he says. “For example, if they are not order processing, they can answer questions from customers faster, upsell more, that kind of thing. So, you get this direct benefit back into the business by allowing people to be more efficient over the work they have to do.”

Jane Tyler, founder and managing director of Cybake, says, “REKKI is an excellent app and the way the team behind it have built up its coverage across the world is impressive. What I really like about it is the way that it solves real-world issues in our sector so neatly. We were very happy to collaborate on this project.”

UK-based Seven Seeded Artisan Bakery, which supplies bread and pastries to restaurants, coffee shops, and selected independent stores across London, is both a REKKI and Cybake user. Seven Seeded Artisan Bakery managing director, David Dwek says that the integration helps his bakery to keep its business organized and its processes straightforward: “It’s good software and it helps us receive information in the way we want to receive it, rather than it scribbled with a pen or in a WhatsApp message or a phone call.”