Oprah Davidson has been appointed as business development manager of bakery software system Cybake’s North American division, Cybake USA.

The appointment is effective immediately and Davidson now heads up Cybake USA’s Philadelphia office.

At 33, Ms. Davidson has already had an outstanding career in the American bakery sector.

Jamaica-born and raised in Queens, New York, she graduated at Johnson & Wales University, North Miami, Fl, with a BSc in Food Service Management, certifications in culinary, baking and pastry arts, and international work experience in bakeries in Paris, France, and the Caribbean islands of St John and St Lucia.

While at her first job as a pastry cook at Orlando’s Ritz Carlton, Davidson won first prizes in two national U.S. baking contests: America’s Best Raisin Bread Contest (in 2010) and the Perfect Puree Art of Flavor Competition (in 2011).

By 2014, she was back in Manhattan working at Lower East Side cupcake institution Sugar Sweet Sunshine Bakery. This led to being invited to join superstar baking doyenne Christina Tosi’s team at the burgeoning Milk Bar chain, where Davidson served as a production manager at the firm’s “kitchen” hub in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

After that, Davidson assisted teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education, New York, for three years before moving to Florida once again as a product development consultant to major U.S. bakery brands; a business mentor to food start-ups; and keeping her hand in with her own super-exclusive cake design service.

Ms. Davidson says: "The baking industry is changing fast. We need to change with it, otherwise a lot of talented individuals and companies will get left behind. Embracing new technology does not mean letting go of tradition; the two can work hand in hand to ensure that artisan craftsmanship never dies out. Heading up Cybake’s operations in the USA gives me the opportunity to help bakers to do just that, so I couldn’t be more honored to take this new role.”

Jane Tyler, managing director of York, UK-headquartered RedBlack Software, the creator of the Cybake cloud bakery management software system, says: “As well as her true passion for craft baking and a peerless pedigree, Oprah possesses a huge depth of knowledge of how commercial bakeries work. She has seen our industry from all sides, which makes her the perfect person for bakers to talk to about how they can modernize their business processes in order to adapt, survive and thrive in today’s market.”

Cybake is an ERP-class cloud bakery management software system that cuts admin, boosts efficiency, and improves sales in retail and wholesale commercial bakeries of all types and sizes.

The subscription-based application controls bakery orders, production, recipes, waste, deliveries and more. As well as smooth integration with accounts, e-commerce, EPOS, labeling and weighing systems, Cybake also provides bakeries with unique artificial intelligence and business intelligence options to help them tighten operations even further.

Cybake USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cybake creator RedBlack Software, which is headquartered in York, UK, and has served the baking sector since 1998. Cybake USA is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.