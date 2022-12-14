Jenny Craig is expanding its menu of nearly 100 food options with the launch of Jenny Fresh, a line of seven entrees that are prepared fresh and delivered directly to customers’ doors. Jenny Fresh will be sold separately from Jenny Craig’s weight loss and healthy meal plans, but can be integrated seamlessly into programs should new and existing members choose.

Each meal in the Jenny Fresh bundle was developed by nutritionists and crafted by chefs with wholesome ingredients, like organic fresh vegetables and sustainably raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free poultry and meats. Each meal is under 350 calories. The Jenny Fresh Bundle also includes options that are gluten-free friendly, protein-packed, and fiber-filled.

“Our Jenny Fresh launch is a huge milestone for us as we are the first major weight loss brand to produce a fresh meal line and deliver it directly to consumers,” said Mandy Dowson, CEO of Jenny Craig. “Beyond proven weight loss and weight management results, what Jenny Craig is most well-known for is our delicious and versatile meal offerings—and Jenny Fresh is the next evolution of that mission.”

Available for pre-order in late December and shipping in mid-January for $99 for one week of meals, Jenny Fresh will be available in a bundle of seven meals, with many more varieties to follow in early 2023.

In tandem with the debut of Jenny Fresh launch, Jenny Craig will also unveil a trio of frozen skillet meals ready in about five minutes cooked on the stovetop. Jenny Craig will also be reintroducing its Chicken Street Tacos and unveiling new desserts: New York Cheesecake and Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake. Each of these new items will be available to order within the Jenny Craig program in late December in the continental U.S. The U.S. and Canada suggested retail price for each cheesecake is $3.99.

“One of Jenny Craig’s core values lies in listening to our members and addressing their needs, and all of our innovations were meticulously curated with care to do just that,” said Dan Hofmeister, CMO of Jenny Craig. “Jenny Craig is proud to be a partner in many people’s lives, whether they want to lose or manage their weight or simply have a support system in their journey to making healthier lifestyle choices. Jenny Fresh, our new Menu Planner, and Skillet meals are our newest answer to those calls.”

To learn more about Jenny Craig, visit jennycraig.com.