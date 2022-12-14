BW Integrated Systems, a BW Packaging Systems company, has announced the addition of Daniela Israel to its executive leadership team. As vice president, market strategy, Israel is responsible for ensuring the continuous alignment of BW Integrated Systems’ solutions with the ever-changing needs of customers in various markets.

Israel brings 15+ years of experience in strategic marketing and product management to BW Integrated Systems. She has spent most of her career with leading manufacturing and technology companies in North America, including ITW and Dell, and has been responsible for global market strategy and sales teams to advance key products and solutions.

“Daniela will be instrumental in positioning our products and solutions across the global markets we serve,” said Pete Carlson, president of BW Integrated Systems. “She will establish critical processes to ensure we fill unmet needs in the market, while creating value for our clients. As we continue to invest heavily in innovation, her leadership will help us achieve the goals of our clients and business.”

In her new role, Israel will work with the BW Integrated Systems sales team to develop a comprehensive understanding of the relationship between the company’s packaging solutions and key market needs. In doing so, BW Integrated Systems will be better positioned to introduce applicable packaging innovations in those key markets.

“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the BW Integrated Systems team,” said Israel. “I look forward to supporting the BW team in reaching its full potential, understanding our markets better and positioning BW to sustainably win in the market by delivering true value to our customers.”

BW Integrated Systems designs and manufactures end-of-line packaging equipment and robotic automation solutions, as well as systems integrations. It is one of several Barry-Wehmiller companies represented by BW Packaging Systems, which brings together the collective packaging capabilities of Accraply, BW Flexible Systems, BW Integrated Systems, Pneumatic Scale Angelus, and Synerlink.