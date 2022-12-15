GreenField Inc. (formerly Greenfield Robotics), the company offering weed-destroying Robots-as-a-Service to broadacre farmers and delivering regenerative agriculture ingredients at scale, has made another stride in eliminating chemicals from human food through its latest consumer-packaged goods (CPG) partnership.

The company will partner with woman-owned, regenerative, plant-based baking mix company Snacktivist Foods to supply grain sorghum utilizing GreenField's BOTony WeedBot, which provides a healthier alternative to broadleaf herbicides.

Moving GreenField into the human food category, the company’s latest partnership is its second CPG deal within one month and also comes on the heels of a successful funding round, further demonstrating the growing demand for chemical-free, carbon-negative, and nutrient-dense ingredients.

As part of this partnership, Snacktivist Foods joins the list of existing partners, including Canidae and MKC, who receive early access to the company’s upcoming GrassBot, which is currently in development to completely eliminate the need for herbicides in no-till broadacre food production.