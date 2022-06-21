Company: Green Pack Snacks, Inc.

Website: www.hippeas.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49-$5.99

Product Snapshot: HIPPEAS has relaunched its newly enhanced Chickpea Tortilla Chip line, and debuted a new flavor: Sea Salt & Lime.

The new and improved HIPPEAS Chickpea Tortilla Chips have more crunch and a texture that is closer to what consumers expect from a traditional tortilla chip but developed with the better-for-you attributes for which HIPPEAS is known: USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, and vegan. The revamped HIPPEAS Chickpea Tortilla Chip line can be found at HIPPEAS.com, on Amazon, and in-store at retailers nationwide.

"The improved HIPPEAS Chickpea Tortilla Chip line fulfills direct consumer feedback, and we are really proud about where we landed with this innovation," stated HIPPEAS CEO Paul Nardone. "This product really stands up well next to its mainstream competitor from a taste and texture standpoint, but that's where the comparisons end because HIPPEAS Chickpea Tortilla Chips are organic and vegan and contain both protein and fiber and no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients of any kind," he continued.

The chickpea chips include 3 grams of protein and of fiber per 1-ounce serving, and are available in three flavors: