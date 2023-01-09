On May 17, 2022, Target announced an ongoing partnership with actress, New York Times bestselling author, and social media celebrity Tabitha Brown, encompassing four limited-time-only collections launching summer 2022 through spring 2023.

Celebrated for her daily doses of encouragement, Tabitha Brown is teaming up with Target to deliver positive wellbeing and joy for guests through her vibrant and inspirational style.

The collections span categories across apparel, swim and accessories items, home and office, food and kitchenware, entertaining, and more.

The first limited-time collection, which launched June 11, 2022, featured apparel, swim and accessories in sizes XXS-4X. The second limited-time collection, which launched Aug. 6, 2022, was all about home, including stationery, office organization essentials, wall décor and accents, furniture, giftables, and pet items.

The third Tabitha Brown for Target collection includes vegan food, cookware and kitchen essentials, tableware, and entertaining items. The assortment focuses on nourishment for the mind, body, and soul with everyday favorites for the kitchen and pantry. Grocery items, including snacks, range from $2.99-$7.99.

Guests can now shop the collection on Target.com and in most Target stores, and via our contactless same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, while supplies last.

“Our guests love what we’ve done in our partnership with Tabitha Brown, and I can’t wait for them to see this new collection – featuring vegan food items, refrigerated foods, meal solutions, and a range of kitchen and tabletop essentials," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Tabitha’s cooking has brought joy to countless people and you can see how this collection is incredibly close to her heart. There’s just so much here to help our guests bring nourishment and joy to their friends and family.”

“Bringing people together over food makes my heart full, and I feel blessed to continue spreading nourishment and joy to Target’s guests," says Tabitha Brown. "My goal for this third collection is to deliver Tab-approved vegan food options that taste good and feel good for the soul, and entertaining tools and essentials to help spread the love during mealtime with loved ones. I want to encourage y’all to be more intentional with what you feed your body so you can go on and shine your way. Set your table, set your intentions.”

Tabitha Brown for Target is a progression of Target’s existing relationship with Brown, who has been an influencer partner for two years. This partnership is one of the many ways Target is continuing to support Black-owned businesses and partner with Black talent, creators and designers, as part of Target's Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment.