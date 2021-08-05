Company: Steiner's Coffee Cake of New York

Website: https://steinerscoffeecakeofnewyork.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$8.25

Product Snapshot: Your morning cup of joe just found a soulmate.

Meet Jennifer Pool and Nanci Steiner, the mother-daughter team behind Steiner’s Coffee Cake of New York. These New York locals are working to make your coffee cake dreams come true. You’ll hardly believe that this cake is gluten-free, nut-free, and certified Kosher. Steiner’s coffee cake ships nationwide and always tastes fresh out of the oven. Each sour cream coffee cake is topped off with a cinnamon/sugar mixture which is also nestled right in the middle of each cake. The coffee cake is best served warm for 15 to 30 seconds. SRP is $2.99.

The goodness doesn’t end at coffee cake. Made from 100 percent cacao, Steiner’s brownies are the missing piece in every chocolate lover’s life. SRP is $3.99.

If your style is a little spicier, Steiner’s has you covered with its chewy, flavor-packed ginger snaps. The Ginger Snaps are filled with chunks of real crystalized ginger mixed with molasses, ground ginger, and other real ingredients. SRP is $8.25 for an 8-oz. bag.

All Steiner's products are available at&nhttps://steinerscoffeecakeofnewyork.com/shop/ and at the following retail locations:

Nature’s Food Patch– Dunedin, FL

The Dolphin Bookshop & Cafe– Port Washington, NY

Rising Tide Market– Glen Cove, NY

North Shore Farms– Mamaroneck, Whitestone, Great Neck, Port Washington, Glen Cove, Mineola

Gemelli Gourmet Market North– Glen Head, NY

CoCo Confections– Sea Cliff, NY

Made in Upstate NY– Glens Falls, NY

Taste NY– Dix Hills, NY

La Gustosa Ravioli Pasta Shop– Franklin Square, NY

Stew Leonard’s– East Meadow, NY

Jack Jones Flowers & Gifts– Paris, TN

Annette’s Emporium– League City, TX



