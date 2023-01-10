After years of calls, petitions, and social media pleas, Chex Mix is bringing its bagel chip back to Traditional Chex Mix—with a little help from hip-hop legend Sir Mix-A-Lot. To remix the classic in a way only Sir Mix-A-Lot and Chex Mix can, the mix master is releasing a remix of his hit “Baby Got Back” for the first time in the song’s 30-year history.

The duo teamed up to create a snack-inspired remix and corresponding music video, aptly titled “Bagel is Back.”

“You can’t name a better duo than Chex Mix and Sir Mix-A-Lot. But something was missing, we needed another hit in the membership, and knew we had to bring back the bagel chip—with a remix,” said Sir Mix-A-Lot. “Chex Mix has always been a go-to snack for me, so I'm excited to collaborate on a remix to celebrate the return of this iconic piece.”

Bagel chip makes its highly anticipated return to Chex Mix original recipe, joining corn and wheat Chex, pretzels, rye chips, and mini breadsticks, all combined with a unique seasoning blend for a one-of-a-kind snack.

“Chex Mix fans have been calling for the return of the bagel chip for years and we knew when the time came that we needed to bring it back in a big way,” said Stephanie Lensing, brand experience manager for Chex Mix. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with mix master, Sir Mix-A-Lot, to not only bring back the bagel chip but to also drop a remix to his legendary song in its honor.”

Inspired by the classic video with some Chex Mix twists, the song was brought to life in a music video led by award-winning director DAPS and features nostalgia enthusiast and content creator, Chrissy Allen.

Fans can catch the “Bagel is Back” song and video by visiting chexmix.com and YouTube.

Chex Mix is available at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $3.99.

