Gigi’s Cupcakes, based in Dallas, is kicking off the season of love by releasing a special Valentine's Day menu from February 1–14. Gigi's Cupcakes will launch two holiday-themed boxes for the February roll-out: Sweetheart Box and the Mardi Pardi Box. Gigi's Cupcakes keeps the menu simple, yet cross-utilizes ingredients with minimal outsourcing. Since this menu is simplified, this allows them to focus on making sure the bakeries are stocked and ready to go for the big day.





The new menu will consist of fan favorite and new flavors that include: Wedding Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Champagne Truffle, Scarlett’s Red Velvet, Cookies N’ Creme, GF Wedding Cake, GF Triple Chocolate Torte, Chocolate Salted Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Buddy, Kandy Kiss, Strawberry Shortcake, Nilla Amore, Midnight Magic, and GF Strawberry Shortcake.

This season, Gigi’s Cupcakes will launch Valentine's Day and Mardi Gras themed boxes in February. Each box contains 12 mini cupcakes from the new rollout.

The Sweetheart Box

The Sweetheart Box will be available February 1–14. The box will contain four mini cupcakes flavors that include Scarlett's Red Velvet Cupcakes, Valentine Wedding Cake, Valentine Midnight Magic, Strawberry Shortcake.

The Mardi Pardi Box

The Mardi Pardi Box will be available from February 15–21, 2023. This set will include cinnamon roll cake mini cupcakes. Each cupcake will be decorated with yellow, green, and purple—Sanding Sugar & candy/fondant gold crown with sprinkles to pay homage to the holiday.