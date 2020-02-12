Popcornopolis Valentine's Day themed popcorn

Company: Popcornopolis

Website: www.popcornopolis.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $69.99 (mini cones, case of 40)

Product Snapshot: There’s no better tasting way to say ‘I love you’ this Valentine’s Day than with gourmet popcorn from Popcornopolis, purveyors of America’s premium popcorn gifts. Whether shopping for your Valentine or Galentine, they’re sure to swoon over sweet and savory treats designed to delight! Available online at popcornopolis.com, this gourmet popcorn company offers an array of Valentine favors and gifts that make the perfect token of affection and are sure to leave hearts and taste buds ‘poppin’ with love this February 14th.

“Our new Valentine Hearts Mini Cones are the perfect go-to Valentine’s Day gift, whether you are hosting a Valentine’s party or handing them out to schoolmates or to co-workers,” shared Popcornopolis chef Phil Fox. “Recipients will be smitten by the delectable popcorn and the adorable ‘ready to gift’ packaging!”

Spread the love and please any palette with the Create-Your-Own Valentine Roses 2-gallon popcorn tin or Valentine-themed Gift Baskets which allows you to create a custom assortment of flavors, including seasonal favorite Strawberries & Cream, a creamy berry-licious creation, made using real strawberries.

Plus, make Valentine’s Day gifting even sweeter by using promo code: FREELOVE for free shipping on popcornopolis.com through February 10.

Known for the Cone, Popcornopolis offers over 20 mouthwatering recipes and is made from American-grown, non-GMO corn. Crafted with big flavor, the company’s treasured popcorn recipes are also certified gluten-free and use only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more information, a full list of Popcornopolis varieties, and to place your orders for Valentine’s Day, visit www.popcornopolis.com.