Schubert North America LLC, a supplier of top-loading packaging machines (TLM) announced that Dominik Streicher has been appointed chief operating officer of its Canadian entity, Schubert Packaging Automation Inc. Dominik is joining Schubert Packaging Automation Inc. from Gerhard Schubert GmbH, the headquarters of the Schubert group, located in Crailsheim, Germany. Dominik joined Schubert in 2000 and has gained more than 10 years of experience in electrical engineering before taking on his management career in sales and project management.

In his most recent position, Dominik led the global project management team of the entire Schubert group. During the last seven years, he was involved in projects with Schubert’s North American customers and has been able to build strong relationships based on mutual trust.

“On behalf of Schubert’s management team, I’m thrilled to welcome Dominik to Schubert North America,” says Hartmut Siegel, CEO of Schubert North America. “Dominik is a proven leader, whose experience in Schubert’s technology, sales, and our North American customer projects uniquely positions him to take our Schubert entity in Canada to its next phase of growth.”

With a total revenue of $73 million USD in 2021, and with continuous growth in recent years, Schubert North America has built a presence in Canada and in the USA. With its Canadian location in Mississauga, just outside of Toronto, Schubert offers customer support.

“I am very excited to be joining Schubert in Canada,” says Streicher. “I believe that Schubert Packaging Automation has much potential for future growth with its talented team and great customer relationships. Most of our Canadian customers are within a two-hour drive from our office in Mississauga and we can be on-site very quickly.”

Among other things, Schubert’s success in North America is attributed to the local training and service program and the level of advisory expertise at the Schubert location in Charlotte, North Carolina. With an expansion of its North American headquarters in Charlotte NC, Schubert aims to meet the demand of its growing customer base in North America. The new headquarters building, which is approximately 45000 square feet, will include sales, engineering, service, final assembly, and a customer training center. With a total size of 7.36 acres, the entire site offers plenty of room for future growth.

With an investment of almost tens of millions in its new North American headquarters, Schubert underlines its commitment to the region and emphasizes the strategic significance of the North American market over the long term. “We are expanding our location for our North American customers," explains Hartmut Siegel. “In addition to our new offices, an assembly hall will be built at the new location. Final assembly and commissioning for TLM packaging machines will be performed. There will be a workshop for service activities as well. In the past, customers often had to fly to Schubert’s global headquarters in Crailsheim, Germany, to accept new machine projects. In the future, acceptance of selected machines will take place directly on site in Charlotte, NC.”