Formost Fuji Corporation, a manufacturer of packaging equipment, has purchased a 65,000 square foot building, located in Everett, Washington, to house its corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities. This acquisition is needed to meet the company’s demand for growth and their vision for innovation in the packaging machinery industry.

This building purchase will allow Formost Fuji to expand their manufacturing and assembly floor as well as provide a modern, larger office space for the engineering, sales, service, accounting, and administration departments. The transition planning has already begun, and the move from their current facility in Woodinville, WA will be completed by mid Q3, 2023.

Dennis Gunnell, President, Formost Fuji states, “We are excited to be able to purchase this beautiful property that will provide our employees with a great space to cultivate a positive work environment while we expand and grow.” Gunnell adds that they are taking steps needed to ensure the least amount of interruption to production and accessibility to parts during the transition period.

“Formost Fuji’s dedication and support to customers has always been and will continue to be top priority. This new space builds on that premise," he says.