Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) has kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally as girls and their troops rally their communities to support the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New for the 2023 cookie season, the Raspberry Rally cookie joins the lineup alongside classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, and more.

"What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities," said Wendy Lou, GSUSA's chief revenue officer. "Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship, but an essential life skill."

The Girl Scout Cookie Program provides entrepreneurial skills for girls across the country, and funds experiences such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp. In recent seasons, its cookie entrepreneurs have handled a variety of challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown their way, including restrictions on in-person sales and inventory shortages. Recently, Little Brownie Bakers, one of Girl Scouts' bakers, reported projected inventory shortages for the 2023 season. As a result, the shortage will impact select councils' timing of their local cookie sales.

As always, the true purpose behind Girl Scout Cookies remains the same. All proceeds stay with local councils and troops to power experiences year-round for Girl Scouts.

To add to the anticipation of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, Girl Scouts is excited to welcome Planet Oat Oatmilk as a national sponsor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

"Planet Oat is proud to serve as a national sponsor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program," said Chris Ross, senior vice president of marketing and R&D at HP Hood LLC. "There's no treat as delicious as milk with Girl Scout Cookies, and we're excited to invite cookie fans nationwide to discover a new pairing with plant-based, rich, and creamy Planet Oat Oatmilk."

Girl Scouts champion millions of girls as they learn, grow, and thrive through adventure, and Planet Oat Oatmilk is proud to support these efforts as a national sponsor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts' newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator badge earned as an Ambassador, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies. Girls in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world's largest entrepreneurial organization at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at girlscouts.org/join.