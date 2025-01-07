Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally, a time when Girl Scouts everywhere hone their entrepreneurial skills as they find new and inventive ways to sell cookies, unboxing brighter futures for themselves. With the cookie season back in full swing, cookie lovers can rejoice as they indulge in the classic cookie lineup.

The 2025 cookie lineup is jam-packed with the full spread of cookie flavors, including Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, and more. At the close of the 2025 cookie season, two cookie flavors, Girl Scout S’mores and Toast-Yay!, will be retired. Patrons of S’mores and Toast-Yay! cookies can get their hands on the sweet treats for the last time by visiting a nearby cookie booth or reaching out to a Girl Scout they know for their individual Digital Cookie online sales link. Availability of the soon-to-be-retired varieties will vary depending on customer location.

When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest entrepreneurial program in the world, they acquire a host of entrepreneurial skills, including goal setting, money management, decision-making, people skills, and business ethics. Each box of cookies sold reportedly allows Girl Scouts to develop an entrepreneurial spirit, gaining courage, confidence and character as they conquer new feats and embark on new adventures. Girl Scouts obtain transferable life skills as they earn a variety of badges and awards, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins, and Entrepreneur badges.

“Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love,” says GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou. “The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls’ journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building. The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it.”

