Slice Factory, a Chicago-based pizza franchise, home of Chicago’s original jumbo slice, has announced plans to continue its growth and enter various markets throughout the Midwest and into Indiana. Since its founding in 1998, Slice Factory has seen success with expansion throughout the Chicagoland area by opening 13 locations, with another restaurant opening in Lyons, IL, in March. Now the brand is seeking regional development to introduce Chicago’s original jumbo pizza slice throughout Northwest Indiana and the Midwest.

“Due to the rapid increase in demand we are experiencing throughout our 13 locations around Chicago, we now have our eyes set on entering new territories such as Indiana,” said Founder and President of Slice Factory Dom DiDiana. “There are so many large markets in Northwest Indiana that would be perfect locations for the franchise. We want to share the Chicago jumbo slice with more communities who love and enjoy pizza! We are a family-run company, and we cannot wait to expand our family to the Hoosier state.”

Slice Factory has become known for Chicago’s original jumbo pizza slices, ready to be served or delivered whether you’re at home, at work, or on the go. In addition to its famous slices, the brand also serves wings, specialty fries, and fresh salads. A fast, and convenient experience is created through its strong focus on innovation, evident through its take on drive-thru service, which includes its signature 24-hour Slice Thru. The Slice Thru offers a competitive advantage against competitors and creates a more efficient and quicker process for guests to enjoy a fresh slice of pizza in under 3 minutes. Slice Factory is also one of the prominent leaders of technological advancements in the pizza industry, being recognized by Pizza Marketplace’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers.” Additionally, Slice Factory has a strong focus on community involvement. Partnering with the communities they serve through its “Pizza with Purpose” program, the brand supports local fundraisers and other events.

“We are excited to expand in new communities to become their favorite local slice shop and continue our mission transcending the way the world enjoys pizza by the slice,” said DiDiana. “One of our priorities is giving back to the community and continuing to innovate and revolutionize the pizza industry.”

Slice Factory is actively looking for experienced entrepreneurs to expand its brand. Experience working in the food industry is preferred, but not required. The Slice Factory corporate team goes above and beyond to ensure its franchise partners have everything they need to efficiently run their business and continue carrying out its goal of bringing the ultimate family pizza experience. There is a franchise fee of $35,000 with a total investment of $210,000 to $356,000. For more information about Slice Factory or its franchise opportunity, visit franchiseslicefactory.com.