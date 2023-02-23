SNAXPO23 (scheduled March 19-21 in Orlando, FL) has announced a session diving into opportunities in the Latin American consumer market. “LatAm Report: Human Insights and Snacking Trends in Latin America” is scheduled for Monday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m., during the conference, which is sponsored by SNAC International.

The session is geared toward professionals in various corners of the snack industry, including those based in Latin America or from companies just breaking into the market. It will touch upon how it is critical to understand market nuances and consumer behaviors driving retail strategy in the area, as well as customer spending, packaging, and product innovation.

The presentation will be led by two CPG experts with deep knowledge of the Latin American market and food/beverage field. Presenters Alejandro Prieto, insights leader, Coca-Cola Co.; NielsenIQ Latin America Director Julian Frenk will offer insights and findings from research into Latin American consumer behavior, and the state of the snack category in the region.

Prietro has more than 20 years of experience understanding consumers, customers, and shoppers through different research experiences including standard methodologies, modeling and data science, neuroscience, and even creating new ways of doing research or analyzing data—all these with the only purpose of creating business value and enabling growth.

Frenk is NIQ BASES commercial leader for Latin America and has extensive experience in an array of research methods, business verticals, and product segments. A social scientist by trade with a Master's degree in social anthropology and an MBA in business intelligence, Julian has also taught at prestigious universities in Brazil.

SNAXPO23 is an event designed for industry leaders to gather and learn ways to set their companies up for growth. The vertically integrated supply chain trade show targets cutting-edge resources for snack producers. Suitable for startups and well-established companies, the expo is intended to help attendees create better-tasting, nutritious snacks while improving production, quality, and overall profits.

Show organizers promise attendees will encounter:

Emerging ingredients, flavors, and seasonings

Full snack manufacturing equipment lines

Packaging equipment and materials

Quality assurance and technical solutions

Operations and marketing solutions

Thought leaders and industry experts discussing the most pressing challenges, opportunities, and trends impacting snack makers

Visit the event site for more information or to register.