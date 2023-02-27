George Dunbar, 80, died on February 18, at his home in Plainfield, IL. He founded the bakery equipment company Dunbar Systems with his wife JoAnn in Lemont, IL, in 1982.

Dunbar had served as owner and CEO of the family-run company, and he was an active member and board member of numerous baking associations. In his private life, he was active in several church councils and had been a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for the past 25 years.

Dunbar is survived by his wife; children Mark (Christy) Dunbar, Mike Dunbar, Amanda (Mark) Harrison, Scott (Jessica) Boersma, and Dave (Katie) Dunbar; grandchildren Kayla (Ryan) Fahrenbach, Brianna Dunbar, Jenna Dunbar, Riley Dunbar, Mike Dunbar, Madison Dunbar, Ryan Dunbar, Reese Dunbar, Samantha Kikkert, Paige Harrison, Piper Harrison, Faith Harrison, Brandon Archambault, Annie Boswell, and Adrian Boswell, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret Dunbar, also his sister Pat (Jim) Tuomey.

