Bay State Milling, a grain milling company, recently advanced Keith Adams to executive vice president of core wheat milling.

In his new role, he will continue managing the Core Milling Business Operations while taking on new responsibilities to strengthen the company’s skills & knowledge, supply chains, and its relationships with supplier partners. Beginning as a plant manager in 2007, Keith has 15 years of experience as a leader at Bay State Milling.

Keith will contribute to the company’s success in these areas: