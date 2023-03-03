SNAXPO23, the premier full equipment sourcing expo for snack industry professionals, has announced several fun competitions, activations, and activities including:

Opening Party – Start your SNAXPO23 experience at the Opening Party with a caricature drawing, sponsored by Heat and Control and Ishida.

Exhibit Hall Reception Exhibit Hall sponsored by Rudolph Foods – During the reception, stop into the Startups Hub to sample snacks from participating startup snack brands in the Startups @ SNAXPO Sampling Showcase.

Flavor Showdown – Come experience the ultimate flavor showdown as these well-known seasoning and flavor companies battle it out for the best sweet and savory flavor awards. Sponsored by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery.

Participants this year include Carolina Ingredients, Chesapeake Spice, Elite Spice, Fuchs North America, Griffith Foods, Land O Lakes Seasonings & Ingredients, LifeSpice, Mane, Revela Foods, and Wixon. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample and vote for their favorite flavors.

Coffee Shop – enjoy a complimentary specialty coffee made just how you like it complete with latte art in the SNAC Engagement Lounge.

Puppy Lounge – Take a break from business and hangout with several rescue pups on Monday and Tuesday, 10:30am-1:30pm in partnership with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Selfie Station – Preserve memories of SNAXPO23 at the SNAC Engagement Lounge and have a team photo taken with the oversized SNAXPO23 logo.

Game Wheel – Spin the wheel for a chance to win 50% off SNX24 registration, gift cards, prizes and more, at the SNX event table within the SNAC Engagement Lounge.

Code Quest Seek and Find Adventure – Ten QR codes will be hidden throughout the Exhibit Hall for you to find and collect all 10 letters. Once you have found them all, unscramble the word to be entered to win a $250 Amazon gift card and a FREE registration to SNX24.

SNAXPO23, hosted by SNAC International, will take place March 19-21 in Orlando. Click here to register.