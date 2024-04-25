SNAC International has announced the winners of the SNAC Tank and Flavor Showdown competitions held at SNX last week at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas.

Flavor Showdown Winner: Chesapeake Spice

Chesapeake Spice’s El Valle Fajita flavor took home the 2024 Flavor of the Year award. The Texas-inspired, bold, and vibrant flavor stood out, taking attendees on a savory journey that made their taste buds jump. The flavor reportedly pairs perfectly with tortilla chips, potato chips, pork rinds, popcorn, and other snacks.

SNAC Tank Winner: Confetti Snacks

Led by Founder and CEO Betty Lu, Confetti Snacks won first place and a $10,000 prize for its innovative veggie chips that brought together flavors from all over the world using upcycled produce to fight food waste and hunger. These plant-based veggie chips are made from nutrient dense and colorful veggies, and are gluten-free and low in starch.

SNAC Tank Audience Choice Winner: Good Journey Donuts

Good Journey Donuts’ guilt-free donuts are designed to cater to low-carb, keto, and diabetic dietary needs. They are gluten-free and provide half of the fiber that consumers need in a day. Represented by co-founder Kristoffer Quiaoit, Good Journey Donuts was honored with the audience choice vote.

