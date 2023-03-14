Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80% of the world with its products and services, recently announced that Joseph Summers has joined the Kemin Food Technologies – North America business unit as technical sales manager, supporting customers in the Southeastern U.S. with sales and services.

“We are excited to welcome Joseph to Kemin and the Food Technologies team,” said Travis Krause, sales director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “Joseph’s technical expertise and sales experience will provide our current and potential customers in the Southeast with exceptional service. His breadth of industry knowledge and extensive background will be a great asset to Kemin as we continue to accelerate future market growth and develop new opportunities for our protein solutions.”

As technical sales manager, Summers will be responsible for sales and business development, working to optimize profitability and expand Kemin Food Technologies – North America’s market share. Summers will act as a technical sales consultant and establish collaborative and long-term relationships with customers. He will also be driving a multi-contact business model to further develop and facilitate relationships across a wide range of job functions and departments.

Before joining Kemin, Summers spent six years working with Life Products Inc., most recently serving as poultry director. In this role, he managed poultry research projects and new product development and oversaw the company’s poultry sales in the Southeast. Prior to that, Summers worked at Tyson Foods where he was responsible for a 60-person team that included safety, animal welfare, performance, food safety, and quality departments.

Summers earned his master’s degree in animal science from the University of Tennessee. He received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences, with concentrations in animal science and agricultural engineering technology, from Tennessee Technological University.

To learn more about Kemin portfolio of clean label ingredient solutions that can improve yield enhancement, moisture control, shelf life extension, flavor and color retention, and food safety, visit the recently redesigned Kemin website.