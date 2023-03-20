Minecraft is beloved by a community of millions for its endless creative potential, engaging survival gameplay, and iconic mobs—and now there's a new way for players to further immerse themselves in its blocky universe. Following the success of Kellogg's first Minecraft cereal, Minecraft players and cereal fans alike are scoring another flavorful take on the adventure-filled virtual world with new Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Minecraft.

The limited-edition cereal features Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and green squares of "Creeper Bit" marshmallows that evoke Minecraft's famously pixelated block look, so each spoonful brings the dynamic world of Minecraft to life. In addition, every box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Minecraft includes a code to redeem 350 Minecoins to build on the fun at the breakfast table and take it into the Minecraft universe.

"There was such incredible fan reaction following our first partnership with Minecraft, we had to bring it back again—this time with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Many Kellogg's Frosted Flakes fans are gamers, and Tony made his streaming debut last summer, which is why we're so excited to introduce another flavorful gaming-inspired experience with this new Minecraft collaboration."

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Minecraft is available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in April for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 8.4-ounce box and $6.49 for a 13.5-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg's Frosted Flakes on TikTok and Instagram, and Minecraft on Instagram.

