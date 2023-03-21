Voortman has introduced a new zero sugar offering to its portfolio: Zero Sugar Mini Wafers. The new Mini Wafers come in two flavors: vanilla and chocolate. Baked with real vanilla or cocoa, thewafers contain no artificial flavors or colors, no high-fructose corn syrup, and are packaged in resealable stand-up pouches.

The new products join Voortman Cookies’ portfolio of zero sugar mini treats, which includes Zero Sugar Mini Cookies with flavors of Iced Oatmeal and Vanilla Shortbread, launched in 2022. The entire portfolio of zero sugar products delivers on the Voortman brand promise that great taste without sugar is possible.

“Our goal with the expansion of our zero sugar portfolio is to provide consumers with great- tasting, fun-sized snacks that make balancing health and indulgence easy and delicious,” said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman Cookies. “We’re excited to offer sugar-conscious consumers more of what they want: easy, portable snacks that deliver all of the flavor without all of the sugar.”

The new products are available in 6.5-ounce pouches for on-the-go snacking and are available now at grocery retailers nationwide.

The launch is coming at a great time for snack-lovers: A recent survey commissioned by Voortman with Wakefield Research showcased that consumers are viewing spring as the perfect time to renew their eating habits with better-for-you foods, and zero sugar options are one preferred way to do so.

The research revealed the following:

84% of survey respondents are planning health-related refreshes this spring, such as getting outside more and improving their fitness routine, with 60% sharing that eating better was their top priority for their seasonal refresh.

84% of consumers also agree that small indulgences in snacks they enjoy can help keep them on track with healthier overall eating habits.

80% of those surveyed agreed that 2023 will be the year they cut back on sugar in their diet, with 55% naming reducing sugar as the biggest change they want to make in their snacking habits.

To learn more about the Voortman Zero Sugar Minis portfolio, visit Voortman.com/minis.