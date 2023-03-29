National distributor of breads and pastries, Companion Baking, is now providing bread for all 62 Marc’s locations across Ohio. For 30 years, Companion has serviced award-winning restaurants and retail chains across the Midwest in addition to running a café in their hometown of St. Louis.

Companion’s award-winning bread is served in more than 400 restaurants, grocery stores, and businesses around the country, and the team is thrilled to announce that they’re now offering their Everyday French Baguette and Everyday Italian breads across the Buckeye state at Marc’s locations.

Both items are 16-ounces each and have a seven-day shelf life, offering a high-quality bread at a suggested retail price of $2.49 each.

"We're excited to team up with Marc's who wants to bring a 'quality' bread to their customers. Marc's will be selling two of our Everyday items, a French Baguette and Italian Loaf, both which are clean-label breads and real value-added options,” said Tina Vass, national sales director, Companion Baking.