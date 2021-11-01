St. Louis-based distributor of breads and pastries Companion Baking, which services award-winning restaurants and retail chains across the Midwest in addition to running two cafés, is expanding their offerings to five new grocery chains across the country.

Companion’s award-winning bread is served in more than 400 restaurants, grocery stores, and businesses around the country, and the team is thrilled to announce that they’re now offering their famous bread pudding in 120 new grocery stores across multiple states. Stores include:

Fresh Thyme Market (70 stores in seven states) will be selling Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Mocha, Maple Pecan, and Banana Chocolate bread puddings

Strack & Van Til Food Market (21 stores in Indiana) will be selling The Original bread pudding

Pete's Market (18 stores in Chicago ) will be selling Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Mocha, Maple Pecan, and Banana Chocolate bread puddings

Consentino's Market (3 stores in Kansas City) will be selling Chocolate Mocha, Maple Pecan, and The Original bread puddings

Price Chopper (9 stores in Missouri & Kansas) will be selling Chocolate Mocha, Maple Pecan, and The Original bread puddings

"Our new retail-ready bread pudding program is equal parts nostalgia and innovation. Bread pudding is a great breakfast, snack and dessert item that has not historically been seen on grocer’s shelves and ones they’re excited to offer their customers. The grocers appreciate the premium nature of the product (multiple flavors, all natural ingredients), the approachability of the product category and the affordable price point," says Josh Allen, founder.

"The bread pudding program has found success and acceptance with both existing Companion grocery partners and new ones alike. It’s given us a foot in the door to new retailers in new geographic regions and allowed us to expand our national distribution," he says.







