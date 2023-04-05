Second Nature Brands is announcing the latest innovation from the newest brand in its portfolio. Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle, the original thin sweet snack, expands its candy inclusion offerings through a collaboration with Mars to create three Brownie Brittle x M&M'S Minis mashups: Brownie Brittle M&M’S Minis, Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M’S, and Brownie Brittle M&M’S Minis Gluten Free.

The new offerings include:

Brownie Brittle M&M’S Minis: For chocolate lovers, it’s a new twist on the classic Brownie Brittle. With the same rich, chocolatey brownie taste, Brownie Brittle M&M’S Minis is the perfect pairing of chocolate and crunch, with only 120 calories per 1-oz. serving.

Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M’S Minis: For those who love a classic cookie combination, Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M’S Minis has a rich Blondie Brownie taste with a brown sugar and vanilla base topped with crunchy M&M’S Minis candy pieces, and only 130 calories per 1-oz. serving.

Brownie Brittle Gluten Free M&M’S Minis: For anyone on a gluten-free diet or who prefers the taste to its conventional counterpart, Brownie Brittle Gluten Free M&M’S Minis has therich Brownie taste of classic Brownie Brittle, only gluten-free and topped with crunchy M&M’S Minis candy pieces, with only 130 calories per 1-oz. serving.

"Brownie Brittle is thrilled to partner with Mars on not one, but three delicious mashups with the iconic M&M’S candy brand," said Ashley Dawkins, VP of marketing at Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle. “We wanted to ensure there was an option for everyone to enjoy this sweet craveable snack.”

Brownie Brittle M&M’S Minis, Brownie Brittle Blondie M&M’S Minis, and Brownie Brittle Gluten Free M&M’S Minis are available for purchase on BrownieBrittle.com and Amazon as well as in-store at national retailers for an SRP of $3.99 per 4-oz. bag.

