Bimbo Bakeries USA is teaming up with Walmart for its 2023 “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign. Now in its tenth year, the campaign works with local Feeding America food banks to help secure meals for those facing food insecurity.

Each day one in eight Americans faces hunger and food insecurity, a problem affecting every community in the country. To help combat this issue, Walmart is working with national brands and organizations to benefit all 200 Feeding America member food banks.

From April 10 until May 8, Bimbo Bakeries USA will donate to Feeding America for each purchase of participating Bimbo Bakeries USA bread and breakfast products at Walmart from Sara Lee and Nature’s Harvest Brands. One dollar helps secure at least 10 meals for local member food banks through Feeding America.

Eligible products include Sara Lee Classic Wheat, Sara Lee Honey Wheat, Sara Lee Whole Grain White, and Sara Lee Butter Bread; Nature’s Harvest Honey Wheat, Nature’s Harvest Butter Wheat, Nature’s Harvest 100% Whole Wheat, Nature’s Harvest Healthy Habits Light Multigrain, Nature’s Harvest Healthy Habits Smooth Wheat and Nature’s Harvest Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain.

“We are proud to be working with Walmart and Feeding America for our second year in support of the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign,” says Jeff Hendrix, vice president of sales at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Bimbo Bakeries USA recognizes the importance of ending hunger and is dedicated to giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we are thrilled to once again align with Walmart and Feeding America to support those goals.”

Bimbo Bakeries USA’s participation in this year’s campaign continues the longstanding relationship between the Company and Feeding America. As a Feeding America Leadership Partner, Bimbo Bakeries USA donates approximately 20 million pounds of food annually to local food banks nationwide.

For more information, visit walmart.com/FightHunger.

