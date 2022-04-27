Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. is teaming up with Walmart for its 2022 “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign. Now in its ninth year, the campaign works with local Feeding America food banks to help secure meals for those facing food insecurity.

Each day one in eight Americans faces hunger and food insecurity, a problem affecting every community in the country. To help combat this issue, Walmart is working with national brands and organizations to benefit all 200 Feeding America member food banks.

From April 18, 2022, until May 15, 2022, Bimbo Bakeries USA will donate to Feeding America for each purchase of participating Bimbo Bakeries USA bread and breakfast products at Walmart from Sara Lee, Nature’s Harvest, and Thomas’ Brands. One dollar helps secure at least 10 meals for local member food banks through Feeding America.

Eligible products include Sara Lee Classic Wheat, Sara Lee Honey Wheat, Sara Lee Whole Grain White, and Sara Lee Butter Bread; Nature’s Harvest Honey Wheat, Nature’s Harvest Butter Wheat, Nature’s Harvest 100% Whole Wheat, Nature’s Harvest Healthy Habits Light Multigrain, Nature’s Harvest Healthy Habits Smooth Wheat, and Nature’s Harvest Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain; Thomas’ Cinnamon Raisin English Muffins, Thomas’ Light Multigrain English Muffins, Thomas’ Original English Muffins, Thomas’ Plain Bagel Thins, Thomas’ Plain Mini Bagels, Thomas’ Plain Bagels (20-oz.), and Thomas’ Everything Bagels (20-oz.).

“We are proud to be working with Walmart and Feeding America as a partner of this year’s ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign,” said Jeff Hendrix, vice president of sales at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Bimbo Bakeries USA recognizes the importance of ending hunger and is dedicated to giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

Bimbo Bakeries USA’s participation in this year’s campaign continues the longstanding relationship between the company and Feeding America. As a Feeding America Leadership Partner, Bimbo Bakeries USA donates approximately 20 million pounds of food annually to local food banks nationwide.

For more information, visit www.walmart.com/FightHunger.

