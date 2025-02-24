Mason Dixie Foods, the frozen comfort food brand best known for its clean-label biscuits, breakfast sandwiches, and waffles, today expanded its growing product line with breakfast burritos and crispy chicken sandwiches inspired by restaurant classics. The new products do not have any artificial flavors, additives, or preservatives.

“We’re on a mission to clean-up the frozen food aisle with better ingredients and great-tasting comfort food,” says Ayeshah Abuelhiga, founder and CEO at Mason Dixie Foods. “We took inspiration from our own restaurant recipes to create delicious, all-natural handhelds made with only real ingredients you’d find in your own kitchen. For far too long, consumers have had to sacrifice ingredient quality to enjoy their favorite American classics. Now even restaurants are sacrificing quality ingredients for low-cost, artificial substitutions. Our new burritos and crispy chicken sandwiches are proof that it is possible to simplify an ingredient panel without sacrificing flavor.”

Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

The single-serve crispy chicken sandwiches come in two flavors and are made with all-white-meat chicken breast, using the same marinade recipe from the original restaurant, Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. They also come on the first-ever clean-label potato bun and their classic cult-followed buttermilk biscuit.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Juicy, crispy chicken seasoned with a house blend of spices on a fluffy potato bun, with 16 g of protein.

Juicy, crispy chicken seasoned with a house blend of spices on a fluffy potato bun, with 16 g of protein. Spicy Chicken Biscuit: Crispy Nashville hot chicken with a touch of peppery heat on a flaky, buttery biscuit, with 11 g of protein.

Breakfast Burritos

The new line of single-serve, skillet cooked burritos come in four flavors in soft, small-batch tortillas; each boasting 14-15 g of protein and can be prepared in under two minutes. The burritos heat in the wrapper, which will be a welcomed change for consumers who are used to unevenly heated, soggy burritos from the frozen food aisle. All of the brand's burritos are made with nitrate/nitrite-free meats, New Mexico Certified hatch green chiles, cage-free certified real eggs, and no preservatives.

Sausage: Savory sausage, soft scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes, and New Mexico certified hatch green chile.

Savory sausage, soft scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes, and New Mexico certified hatch green chile. Egg & Cheese: Soft-scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes, and New Mexico certified hatch green chile.

Soft-scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes, and New Mexico certified hatch green chile. Chorizo: House-made chorizo, soft-scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes, and New Mexico certified hatch green chile.

House-made chorizo, soft-scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes, and New Mexico certified hatch green chile. Carnivore: Savory sausage, smoky bacon and house-made chorizo, soft-scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, skillet potatoes, and New Mexico certified hatch green chile.

Mason Dixie Foods will showcase their latest innovations at Expo West Booth #4973, Hall E in Anaheim, California from March 3-7. The breakfast burritos will be available at Whole Foods Market, Wegman’s, and Giant Foods starting this spring and summer. The chicken sandwiches will be exclusively available at Whole Foods Markets starting late spring.

