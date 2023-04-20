This spring CRNCH POPCORN CONCEPTS, part of the United Food & Beverage Group, will launch a Chupa Chups popcorn novelty. The Dutch company has managed to combine the crunch of popcorn with the sweet signature taste of the Chupa Chups lollipops. This premium, colorful popcorn is air-popped, gluten-free, and glazed with signature Chupa Chups lollipop flavors such as apple, strawberry, cola, and caramel.

The Chupa Chups popcorn comes in a fun-sized 110gr bag or in a classic sized 135gr bag for easy sharing. The product will be officially presented during the upcoming ISM fair held in Cologne, Germany, from April 23 to 25.

The product will become available this summer in supermarkets and convenience stores in the Benelux, UK, and Ireland.

‘’Either during big birthday celebrations or intimate family TV nights. We are there, this time together with iconic flavored Chupa Chups popcorn, to celebrate true joy. We are enthusiastic about this great collaboration between partners that share the same values; bringing tasteful and joyful moments to families and friends across the world," says Yuri Roosblad, director, United Food & Beverage Group.

Marta Ballesteros, licensing manager, Perfetti Van Melle says: “We are very excited at the prospect of CRNCH Popcorn Concepts. Offering the fans of our brand many moments of joy and fun with every crunch of this popcorn that is so skillfully glazed in the Chupa Chups’ long-time, fan-favorite flavors.”