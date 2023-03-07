Perfetti Van Melle and Kinrise have been paired by the Australian Brand extension agency Asembl to launch two new iconic flavors for Poppin’s first-ever collaboration in its 30 years of history: Lolly Poppin Chupa Chups Cola and Lolly Poppin Chupa Chups Strawberry & Cream.

Featuring the same taste of Poppin popcorn but deliciously coated in Chupa Chups’ bestselling flavors Cola and Strawberry & Cream, the Lolly Poppin Chupa Chups will be available from Woolworths and independent grocery stores.

Combining two favorite brands in one snack, Lolly Poppin Chupa Chups is a glazed candy crunch sensory experience. With no artificial colors or flavors, the Lolly Poppin Chupa Chups snacks contain less than 120 calories per serving, contain 23% whole grain, and are made with Australian corn.

“We are excited about the crunchy experience that Kinrise Poppin has created with our iconic Chupa Chups flavors for the first time in the Australian market. They have developed the perfect snack for all. Consumers will be captivated immediately by the colorful and pop design of the packaging followed by its delicious taste,” says Perfetti Van Melle Area Licensing Manager, Marta Ballesteros.

“We are thrilled to be launching this new Lolly Poppin popcorn range with Chupa Chups. The same great taste of Poppin popcorn but now coated in Chupa Chups’ bestselling flavors, Strawberry & Cream and Cola, that everyone loves. This exciting brand collaboration will generate lots of excitement in the category as consumers get to have their favorite brands in one delicious snack,” says Kinrise Poppin Brand Marketing Manager, Tracey Fitzsimmons.