Walker’s Shortbread has debuted two new limited-edition tins ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6. The commemorative tins feature official Royal portrait photography of King Charles III to mark the milestone event. The tins launch today and make the perfect collector's item to celebrate a historical new chapter for the Royal family.

The King Charles III: The Royal Deeside Coronation Limited Edition Tin displays His Majesty at the Highland Games, near the Royal family's Scottish home, Balmoral Castle. He is wearing a traditional tartan kilt and the striped tie of the Gordon Highlanders regiment of the British Army before the regiment merged with the Queen's Own Highlanders. The Royal Family has a long history with Scotland and King Charles III spent much of his young life growing up there. The tin contains a selection of shortbread; Triangles, Fingers, Thistles, Rounds, and Hearts (5.3-oz.; SRP: $22.99).

The King Charles III: The Westminster Coronation Limited Edition Tin shows King Charles III dressed in his Naval uniform on The Mall, at the 150th anniversary celebration of the Cadet Force, taken by esteemed photographer Anwar Hussein. Each tin is adorned with the national flowers of each country in the United Kingdom: the Scottish thistle, English rose, Welsh daffodil, and Northern Irish shamrock. The flowers symbolize His Majesty's long appreciation and commitment to the environment. The tin contains 24 all-butter Union Jack Shortbreads (10.6-oz.; SRP: $29.99).