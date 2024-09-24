Walker’s Shortbread, the 125-year-old Scottish shortbread brand, is introducing its 2024 holiday lineup, touting its new tartan packaging.
The treats include:
- 2024 Advent Calendar: Within the calendar is an assortment of six cookie varieties, including the all-butter shortbread finger, rounds, stars, hearts, chocolate chip, and salted caramel squares.
- Shortbread Festive Shapes: This assortment includes Bells, Stars, Trees, and Santa Claus.
- Festive Tins: Available in Festive Reindeer, Polar Bear, and Santa.
- (New) Cranberry & Clementine Mince Pies: Elevate your holiday entertaining with Walker’s Cranberry & Clementine Mince Pies. Baked in a classic all-butter shortbread crust, these mince pies include a cranberry and clementine twist.
- (New) Gingerbread Mince Pies: These Gingerbread Mince Pies are made with a gingerbread shortbread pastry crust and are filled with sweet vine fruits, tangy peel, and rich spices on the inside. Each pie features a gingerbread man addition on the outside.
- (New) Chocolate Orange Shortbread: Zesty orange meets Belgian milk chocolate chunks in an all-butter shortbread.
Walker’s Shortbread’s extensive lineup of holiday products will be available on its U.S. website and on Amazon.com.
Related: Walker’s Shortbread to unveil upgraded packaging at 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show