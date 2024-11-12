Walker's Shortbread, a Scottish cookie brand, reportedly is celebrating a significant milestone in its U.S. growth story. Sir Jim Walker, CBE, was awarded the prestigious 2024 Wallace Award by the American Scottish Foundation at the Annual Dinner in New York on November 1. According to the company, this recognition is a testament to Sir Jim's leadership and reflection of the brand's remarkable growth and success in the U.S., a market that has become central to its international expansion.

According to the company, the Wallace Award honors Sir Jim Walker's achievements and highlights the deep transatlantic connections that Walker's Shortbread has cultivated, helping to share a piece of Scotland with American consumers. Sir Jim's decades of leadership and vision reportedly have been instrumental in positioning Walker's as a name in the global food industry while helping the brand's continued success in the competitive U.S. market.

"Receiving the Wallace Award is a great honor, especially as it coincides with Walker's Shortbread's sustained growth in the U.S.," says Sir Jim. "Our journey in the U.S. began nearly 50 years ago, and since then, we've built a loyal following here, thanks to our commitment to quality, authenticity, and the timeless appeal of our shortbread."

Walker's Shortbread entered the U.S. market in 1976, and by 1995, the brand had established its first international office in the U.S. Since then, the U.S. reportedly has emerged as one of the brand's most important markets. Walker's Shortbread's products are available online and in major retailers and specialty stores nationwide.

Walker’s Shortbread reports its U.S. growth has been fueled by the brand's commitment to maintaining the original family recipe, passed down through generations while adapting to changing consumer preferences with new flavors and product offerings, like their Gluten-Free shortbread line. From traditional shortbread to festive seasonal treats like mince pies and shortbread tins, Walker's Shortbread has become a presence in American households.

Fresh off celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2023, Walker's Shortbread's U.S. presence is said to be stronger than ever, due to strategic investment in local distribution, marketing, and its U.S. sales team.

"We are incredibly proud of the U.S. market, which has become one of our largest and most dynamic regions," says Joseph Gadaleta, CEO of Walker's Shortbread. "This award underscores our commitment to growing the brand in the U.S. while staying true to the quality and craftsmanship that have been at the heart of Walker's Shortbread for over a century."

Walker's Shortbread revealed new Tartan packaging in 2024, celebrating its proud Scottish heritage. Committed to maintaining its original, premium all-butter shortbread recipe as well as continuing to develop innovative new items, Walker's Shortbread aims to grow and reach more consumers than ever before.

