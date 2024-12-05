Dr. Praeger’s, known for its plant-based frozen foods, is kicking off 2025 with a new snack: Mexican-Style Street Corn Cheesy Bites. Starting January 6, these veggie-forward bites will debut in over 100 Costco locations across the Midwest in the frozen aisle.

Mexican-Style Street Corn Cheesy Bites reportedly include real crunchy corn tortilla chips on the outside and a creamy, savory blend of corn, mozzarella, and green chilis on the inside.

The Bites will retail for $12.99 (per 60 bites), and the Midwest Costco stores it will be available at include locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

