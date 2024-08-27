Kellanova will be introducing Pringles Mexican Street Corn, available starting August 28 while supplies last, exclusively at 7-Eleven stores.

What comes next after the “pop” of a Pringles Mexican Street Corn can? The crisp, hit-the-spot taste of potato seasoned with zesty elote flavor. Pringles Mexican Street Corn Potato Crisps are light, crispy, and never greasy, and bursting with roasted spices, citrus zest, and a little kick of cayenne pepper, per the brand.

The crisps will also be available at select grocery retailers throughout the U.S. To check availability near you, click here.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.