Butter Buds Inc., a dairy and non-dairy concentrates company, recently named Michael Shrear as regional sales manager. In his new role, Shrear will be responsible for overseeing and managing sales of Butter Buds products to customers across the East Coast. Shrear will also establish and cultivate strong relationships with executive decision-makers, R&D teams, and purchasing professionals who are developing new and reformulating existing products.

“We are thrilled to announce Michael Shrear as the new regional sales manager at Butter Buds for our East Coast customers,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director, Butter Buds Inc. “With extensive experience in ingredient sales and a solution-oriented approach, we are confident that Michael will provide exceptional customer service and help to strengthen our relationships with both customers and prospects. His culinary background will also be a great asset to our customers and provide great insight to our sales management team. We are looking forward to seeing Michael excel in his new role!”

As regional sales manager, Shrear will establish and forecast sales objectives and ensure goals are met for his region. He will also regularly interact with customers and prospects to impart product knowledge of Butter Buds’ ingredients and help clients meet their goals. Additionally, he will meet with customers to discuss their evolving needs, prioritizing their interests while suggesting prompt solutions.

Shrear added, “Butter Buds offers unique and effective solutions that help clients meet their nutritional, sensory and budgetary goals while responding to market demands including clean label, organic and dairy free. I’m very excited to lead Butter Buds’ sales efforts on the East Coast and help our clients to succeed in today’s food and beverage marketplace.”

Shrear joined the Butter Buds Domestic Sales team in March. Prior to that, he was industrial account manager at Woodland Foods, a wholesale supplier of dried foods for industrial, foodservice, and retail segments, for eight years. His tenure also includes extensive experience as an executive chef in restaurants including Poag Mahone's and The Bluestone. Shrear earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kendall College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at National Louis University.

To learn more about Butter Buds concentrated dairy ingredients and specialty flavors, visit bbuds.com/food-ingredients.