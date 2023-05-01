Columbia Care Inc., one of the largest cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced its collaboration with the minority-owned baked goods and infused edibles company, ButACake. The initial launch includes Peanut Butter & Jelly brownies as well as ChocoChunk and Oatmeal Raisin cookies at all three Columbia Care Delaware locations in Wilmington, Smyrna, and Rehoboth Beach. The relationship will expand to additional markets, pending regulatory approvals.

“This is an amazing opportunity to bring a unique product to our patients, as we know that edibles are becoming a more popular way to consume cannabis discretely, giving our patients more control around dosing, and as an alternative to smoking. Our goal is to provide these options to our patients who have a wide variety of needs and preferences. We know that our collaboration with ButACake will be wildly popular with our patients, especially because Matha Figaro and her team at ButACake bake the most delicious cookies with the most unique flavors. We can’t wait to see this partnership grow,” said Volley Hayhurst, VP operations, Columbia Care.

ButACake was founded in 2015 by its CEO, Matha Figaro, a trained pastry chef. Originally a non-infused line of baked goods sold at farmers’ markets in New Jersey, ButACake is now an emerging cannabis edibles brand through its collaboration with Columbia Care. Figaro is also CEO of CannPowerment, which is poised to become the first minority women-owned cannabis product manufacturer in New Jersey.

“It’s been our dream to get ButACake on shelves in dispensaries across the country in order to bring relief to patients who need it. We’re thrilled to work with Columbia Care to make that dream a reality, especially in time for the 4/20 holiday. It’s an exciting time to be in the industry and help normalize and celebrate the benefits of cannabis for patients in Delaware, and we can’t wait to see this relationship continue to develop and expand,” said Matha Figaro, CEO, ButACake.

ButACake will bake the brownies and cookies on-site at Columbia Care’s Delaware production facility and infuse the products using Columbia Care’s cannabis oil. To see a menu of products and availability, find your local Delaware Columbia Care dispensary here. To learn more about ButACake, visit butacake.com.