California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, is helping guests celebrate National Pizza Month with a special dine-in free pizza offer and the launch of a new limited time only Korean BBQ Steak Pizza.

From October 3 through October 31, guests who order a pizza while dining-in will get a free, Take + Bake pizza to bring home on their next visit. CPK’s Take + Bake pizzas are prepared fresh to order, allowing guests to enjoy the oven-fresh restaurant experience at home. Returning guests can take home one of three free California inspired CPK pizza options: the classic Original BBQ Chicken, pepperoni, or cheese.

In addition, CPK is rolling out a limited time only pizza that puts a Korean spin on CPK’s Original BBQ Chicken pizza. The Korean BBQ Steak Pizza is packed with charred steak, Korean BBQ sauce, and melted mozzarella, and topped with spicy Sriracha lime sauce.

If an at-home pizza night with CPK and a new seasonal flavor aren’t incentive enough for some guests, CPK is sweetening the deal with 20% off return visits for all guests dining through December 15. The offer must be redeemed within 14 days of the initial visit.

“California inspired pizza creativity is our passion at CPK, and we love that there’s a month dedicated to celebrating it with our loyal guests,” said Ashley Ceraolo, SVP of marketing at CPK. “Our Take + Bake pizzas are a perfect way to enjoy the oven-fresh restaurant experience at home and we’re excited to share this special offer during October. We’re also thrilled to showcase a fresh spin on a CPK classic, our new Korean BBQ Steak Pizza. We’ve been doing BBQ style pizza for over 38 years and we know we have a hit with this fresh limited-time-only version.”

CPK deals and LTOs are now available in most company-owned California Pizza Kitchen locations, excluding New York and Hawaii. Visit cpk.com for more details.