California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is answering the call of more than 1,000 people who petitioned to bring back its Tostada Pizza. In a twist, CPK is giving guests the power to decide how long the pizza stays on the menu. The Tostada Pizza will be available in all company-owned CPK locations starting March 26, with the potential to stay longer if CPK sells over 1,000 pizzas between March 26–31. Guests can track progress towards 1,000 pizzas on cpk.com or social media.

The Tostada Pizza is built on a crispy thin, hearth-baked crust with layers of black beans, Monterey Jack, and Queso Quesadilla cheeses, then topped with fresh lettuce, crunchy tortilla strips, housemade herb ranch, and flame-roasted tomato salsa. In addition, guests have the option of chicken or carne asada for an extra charge.

“At CPK, we are always on a mission to bring fresh, innovative, and bold flavors to our guests," said Paul Pszybylski, VP of culinary innovation. “Our guests told us how much they love these flavors—we received countless requests both in-person and through social media to bring back the Tostada Pizza—so we chose to add two more bold and exciting menu items as a bonus. It’s extremely rewarding as a chef to be able to bring back a guest’s favorite, while also introducing them to something new.”

Joining the fan-favorite Tostada Pizza, CPK is also launching two new fresh and festive flavors, a Mexican-inspired pizza and a classic cocktail.

A play on a classic enchilada, the Green Chili Enchilada Pizza is on hand-tossed crust with crispy tortilla chips, grilled chicken, and charred poblano peppers. The festive pizza is topped with salsa verde and Queso Quesadilla cheese, all garnished with Feta, sour cream, and diced red onion.

To learn more about the new LTOs, the Tostada Pizza promotion, or view the progress towards 1,000 pizzas sold, visit cpk.com.