The board of directors of Ashworth International, Inc. recently announced that Vincent Moretti plans to retire as president and CEO effective June 21, 2023. The board intends to elect Paul Nunes to succeed Moretti.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Vincent for his dedication and contributions to Ashworth over the last 35 years with the last 16 years as president and CEO,” says David Marotta, Ashworth’s presiding chairman of the board.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Nunes as president and CEO upon Vincent’s retirement. Paul has been with Ashworth for over 28 years which will provide leadership continuity. He offers extensive knowledge of Ashworth, its products, and the markets we serve,” says Marotta. “Paul’s leadership and exceptional rapport with employees at all levels of the business will help maximize Ashworth’s potential and accelerate the company’s future profitable growth.”

Nunes has been with Ashworth since 1994. During his time at the company, he has served in several roles, including controller and vice president of finance.

“I am honored to be appointed the upcoming president and CEO, and sincerely thank the board for their trust and confidence,” says Nunes. “I would also like to thank Vincent for his insight and leadership guidance that has left Ashworth with a solid foundation to ignite continued innovation and growth. I will continue to work closely with Vincent over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.”

Ashworth International, Inc., is a global company whose portfolio consists of Ashworth Bros, Inc., Ashworth Belts B.V., Ashworth Europe, Ltd., Jonge Poerink Conveyors, and Ashworth Factory Service Corp. Best known for revolutionizing the future of conveyor belts and internal transport systems, Ashworth continues to lead the market across industries from food processing to logistics. Ashworth Factory Service offers a full range of engineering services, including system refurbishment, troubleshooting, and conveyor belt installation. Since 1894, companies around the world have depended on Ashworth’s quality products, reliable customer service, and innovative solutions to resolve problems and increase productivity.