TSUMo Snacks has introduced the “Good Fortune Bundle” in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

Featuring an assortment of premium cannabis goods from California AAPI-owned brands, the bundles showcase a range of AAPI-driven flavors and innovations. Available at select retail partners through May 31, a portion of the initiative's sales will benefit Asian Americans for Cannabis Education (AACE), an organization empowering Asian Americans through education about the many benefits of cannabis.

Cannabis use has a long history in Asian culture, dating back 2,500 years, yet only 2.4% of cannabis businesses in the United States operate under Asian-American leadership. Through the “Good Fortune Bundle” program, TSUMo Snacks and its partner brands aim to highlight and celebrate the bounty of Asian-American cannabis culture through a shared passion for collaboration, community and cannabis.

“The ‘Good Fortune Bundle’ came about after five California AAPI cannabis brands began collaborating during AAPI Heritage Month to celebrate our shared culture, but it turned into something even more meaningful,” said Caroline Yeh, CEO and co-founder of TSUMo Snacks. “Growing up AAPI, we were raised to navigate life in a very prescriptive manner—and cannabis most definitely was not considered part of the journey. This program aims to honor maverick AAPI brands with hand-selected products that accentuate each company’s distinctive offerings and connections to AAPI culture. Whether it’s a vape designed by an AAPI engineer’s technology, gummies featuring lychee fruit, or flavors such as Chef Roy Choi’s Spicy Cheesy Ramen Puffs, this curated selection of products highlights the bounty of AAPI culture through the beautiful lens of cannabis.”

In addition to TSUMo Snacks’ Spicy Cheesy Ramen puff collaboration with Choi, California consumers will find cannabis offerings from Bloom Brands, Elefante Inc., Pure Beauty and Sundae School. Bundle prices range from $45 to $60, and are available at MedMen locations throughout California, Caliva, Amuse and Nugg Club.

For every bundle sold during AAPI Heritage Month, each brand will donate 50 cents to AACE. Founded by Ophelia Chong, known colloquially as the ‘fairy godmother of the AAPI cannabis community,’ AACE helps destigmatize cannabis by connecting the AAPI cannabis community through education, networking, social media and other resources.

“With this exaltation of AAPI brands, we hope to empower and inspire the next generation of AAPI cannabis industry professionals, and to spark dialogue about issues affecting Asian communities relating to cannabis use and acceptance,” Yeh said. “The AAPI community endures hate crimes and discrimination every day. By amplifying our voices, we hope to reach those who have been hurt and let them know they are not alone. And as a proudly diverse company, TSUMo Snacks is humbled to join with other entrepreneurs to celebrate the richness of our culture and to make cannabis more accessible to all.”