Kollmorgen, a global provider of high-performance motion control systems, has announced the launch of its AKMA servo motor built specifically for durability, cleanability, and versatility. The motor employs a hardened anodized aluminum surface to offer machine designers a cost-effective hygienic option to stainless steel in medium- to heavy-washdown applications.

The lightweight design of the AKMA motor makes it easy to install and maintain, and its high torque density offers machine builders more performance in a smaller footprint. The motor is ideally suited for precision motion applications in food and beverage processing. The AKMA’s IP69k rating enables it to deliver high performance even in wet and rugged environments, supporting critical applications like tracking and positioning for antenna pedestal systems.

An anodized aluminum surface offers strong resistance to chemicals across a wide pH range. Since the motor’s smoother and hardened surface is more scratch resistant and will not flake like a painted motor, it can be used above the food line. The AKMA’s stainless steel shaft meets functional safety requirements, while its one-piece rounded housing structure eliminates the need for a seal between the flange and housing to prevent puddling and water ingress. The AKMA motor also features a vented design to equalize pressure inside and outside for increased OEE and motor durability.

“We are excited to offer the AKMA servo motors to engineers searching for an affordable motor choice in wash-down environments where stainless steel surfaces are not necessarily required,” says Ross McMillan, vice president of engineering at Kollmorgen. “Now, it’s possible to balance performance with value and avoid overspending for a surface quality you may not need.”