tna solutions has partnered with premium snack manufacturer Burts Snacks Ltd to increase production capacity at its Plymouth, U.K. manufacturing site. With the installation of tna’s latest high-speed seasoning and packaging system, Burts has been able to keep pace with growing demand for locally sourced potato crisps and maintain the highest level of product quality.

The new system features a tna intelli-flav OMS 5 on-head seasoning system and a ninth tna robag vertical, form, fill, and seal (VFFS) packaging solution, integrated with the company’s twin-lane tna roflo distribution lines. The new solution has allowed Burts to maximise throughput and flexibility in the packaging process.

John Joseph, Burts operations director, says, “As one of the U.K.’s fastest growing snack companies we were recently acquired by EuropeSnacks, and we place a huge emphasis on choosing the right suppliers that can contribute to our success. Since the Burts’ first seasoning and packaging system in 2006, tna has been a valuable partner in the company's growth. The recent installation demonstrates the continued strength of our partnership as tna delivers unrivalled speed, performance, and reliability.”

Burts operates continuously for 24 hours, six days a week, and produces over 100 SKUs, packed in a wide range of bag sizes and multi-packs. Therefore, the company required equipment that would be simple to set up, operate, and flexible to accommodate the wide variety of products. The intelli-flav OMS 5 seasons product directly and accurately above the packaging system, while changeovers can be completed in under three minutes, enabling rapid changes between different flavoured products. The robag high-speed bag maker, added to the twin roflo distribution lines, features the world’s shortest vertical product transfer from the scale to the pack, minimising product rejects and maximising output. Lightweight formers also make it easy for operators to switch from one bag size to another on the same packaging line.

James Hosford, tna’s regional solution specialist (processing), comments, “Burts has a true passion for delivering the highest product quality and living up to their promise of creating ‘real taste, proper crunch.’ We are proud to be their partner in achieving this goal, and from high-speed, high-quality packaging to the perfect amount of seasoning behind each bite, we are committed to exceeding expectations at every level of production and consumer experience.”

Read more about the partnership between Burts and tna.

Related: SNAC International announces Alf & Nadia Taylor, tna Solutions, as Circle of Honor award winners