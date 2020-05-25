Uglies potato chip brand helps community, reduces food waste

When Dieffenbach’s, Inc., the makers of the Uglies Kettle Cooked Potato Chip, heard from one of their potato suppliers that they had potatoes that were going to waste, they stepped in to help out the farmer and the community. On May 20, in the parking lot of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, PA, near Reading, they will be giving away potatoes to anyone that can use them between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Dwight Zimmerman, VP of sales and marketing, said, “This is a great opportunity for the Uglies Brand to sponsor this Giveaway. The mission of the brand is to prevent food waste so all the potatoes we use are those that wouldn’t be sold at stores due to being too big, too small, an odd shaped or other minor imperfections.”

The potatoes that will be given away are a special Russet potato that is grown and stored specifically for the restaurant and food service industry. Due to the recent economic impact of COVID-19, there are millions of pounds of potatoes all over the U.S. with no home. The growers and agricultural industry partners are looking for other outlets that can use these potatoes. In partnership with E.K. Are & Sons, Inc. and Dutch Country Transport, Uglies Brand is bringing these potatoes to the community when they need it most.